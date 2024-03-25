MotoGP on BT Sport until 2024

In 2021, unless there is any last-minute news – Aprilia has not yet decided who will race alongside Aleix Espargaro between Lorenzo Savadori and Bradley Smith – there will be no riders from United kingdom Registered in the MotoGP category. The withdrawal of Cal Crutchlow and the non-return of Sam Lowes will leave the starting grid empty of His Majesty's standard-bearers and despite the efforts of the Federation and Dorna to nurture talent in the UK, there are currently no potential phenomena on the horizon capable of worrying the Spaniards and Italians.

But all this did not stop the broadcaster BT Sport To continue the decision to invest in a MotoGP product. In fact, the network has extended the agreement with Dorna to broadcast the MotoGP Championship until 2024, an extension that will allow us to celebrate the tenth anniversary since the partnership was born in 2014. BT Sport, which includes former Superbike World Champion Neil Hodgson – who is also the protagonist In MotoGP with D'Antin's Ducati team – broadcasting MotoGP in the UK and Ireland.

“We are proud to continue to be the home of MotoGP for the UK and Ireland – He announced Simon GreenDirector general BT Sport – Our quality is recognized around the world and we must thank Dorna who ensured that the 2020 tournament was held regularly despite the coronavirus pandemic.”