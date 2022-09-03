September 3, 2022

Giving up wine for the diet? No, use smaller glasses

Mirabelle Hunt September 3, 2022 1 min read

c.Hello, he must follow a diet that he knows, even alcohol “weighs”. However, resisting a second glass of excellent wine is not always easy. How do we do that? A British study published in the journal “Addiction” reports a little trick that seems to work: replace classic 750ml bottles of wine with smaller ones and drink them from smaller-capacity glasses.

The 260 British families who took part in the research were asked to adopt new habits for 14 days: their usual consumption of wine was about two bottles per week. The group was divided into two subgroups, the first of which was asked to continue following established habits, and the second to purchase 375ml bottles. Not only that, some participants were also asked to use smaller 350ml or 290ml smaller cups.

At the end of the two weeks, the researchers found that those who found themselves forced to use smaller bottles consumed one glass of wine less than usual. A more significant result was seen in those who used smaller cups: they drank 6.5% less, or 1.7 fewer drinks, in 14 days.

