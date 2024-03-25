Napoli is the Italian Cup champion!

Huge joy for the MoMap Napoli futsal team that defeated Olympus Roma and won the Italian Futsal Cup.

the League It's getting close to a restart given the recent rush of the season. The national teams' break is coming to an end as Italy is currently playing in New York against Ecuador. Luciano Spalletti's men won 1-0 thanks to Lorenzo Pellegrini's early goal.

So the tournament will start again very soon Naples He is called upon to fulfill the qualification for the next one Champions League. The Azzurri will have nine matches available to try to clinch fifth place, which would mean qualification if they secure a suitable position in the UEFA rankings.

As has happened all season, the Azzurri fans will support the Azzurri in every corner of Italy and push them towards a goal that would be almost miraculous given the progress of the season.

However, during the break fans had the opportunity to celebrate in the same way, but this time, what made them happy was… MoMap Napoli Futsal Who beat Olympus Roma in the final Italian Cup.

MoMap Napoli Futsal, Champions of the Italian Cup!

With a Napoli team that has not pleased the Azzurri fans much in the Italian League, there is another Napoli team that is giving immense joy. It's about MoMap Napoli Futsal Club, which this evening in Palaercole beat Olympus Roma 6-3 and won the Italian Futsal Cup.

The Azzurri succeeded in doing so Overcome all odds Those whom they considered to be great oppressed. In fact, they faced off in the final Olympus Roma who actually won the regular season He concluded with Ben 16 points behind the Azzurri.

It was he who opened the dance Boruto Who then scored the fifth goal for the Azzurri. In the middle, however, is a network Mancuso And the prop He was. Roma tried to return to the match thanks to the goal he scored Dimas And to the star Marcelinho, prop author. In the final, it was once again Polo who scored the goal that ended the match once and for all.

But all this was not enough for the capital team. Blues, in fact, They became champions and they did it on the first try. In fact, this Italian Cup final was the first in history MoMap Napoli Futsal.

Now Fulvio Collini's sons will be able to celebrate and with them also the fans of the Azzurri who will make the new champions feel their warmth as happened in February when GeVi Napoli Basket won the Italian Cup.