Space European astronaut Andy Mogensen is on the International Space Station with the Crew-7 mission

Milan, August 28th. Danish European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen has arrived at the International Space Station with his crewmates on the Crew-7 mission. On board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon “Endurance” shuttle were NASA astronaut Commander Jasmine Mugbeli, JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, Roscosmos astronaut Konstantin Borisov and, of course, Mogensen, fellow Italians Luca Parmitano and Samantha Cristoforetti, the first astronaut. European to take on the role of Crew Dragon shuttle pilot and on its second flight – for the ESA Huginn mission – as well as the next commander of the International Space Station.

The four were reunited aboard the International Space Station with their colleagues from Expedition 69, Americans Bowen, Hoborg and Rubio, Russian cosmonauts Prokopyev, Betlin and Fedyaev, and Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. For several days, 11 people will be at the orbital base until Aug. 31, the day Crew-6 mission members Bowen, Hoburgh, El Neyadi, and Vidyaev return to Earth. The only woman on board, the only woman on board at the moment is the American Yasmine Mokbeli, NASA astronaut, Crew-7 mission commander. Prokopyev, along with Betlin and Rubio, had been on board for about a year, since September 2022. Their stay on the ISS was extended for safety reasons after a liquid leak was discovered in their Soyuz shuttle, forcing Roscosmos to send him a replacement.