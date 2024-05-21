No respite from the rain. Here’s what we can expect on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th

Weather forecast for the weekend

There is no respite for the rain, not even next weekend. The latest updates with the forecast for Saturday 25th May and Sunday 26th leave no doubt that a break from the bad weather is still a long way off.To understand what is happening this rainy spring, as usual, we need to broaden our view to the whole European scene. ok, At least until next weekend A A deep low pressure area Centered in Central-Western Europe, The weather will continue to be very lively Storm fronts from the North Atlantic are channeling into our country.

attention As usual this season, It doesn’t mean it will rain all day: There will be really dry or sunny intervals, though suddenly interrupted by the arrival of rain or thunderstorms.