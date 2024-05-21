May 21, 2024

No respite from the rain. Here’s what we can expect on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th

Noah French May 21, 2024 2 min read

Weather forecast for the weekend

There is no respite for the rain, not even next weekend. The latest updates with the forecast for Saturday 25th May and Sunday 26th leave no doubt that a break from the bad weather is still a long way off.To understand what is happening this rainy spring, as usual, we need to broaden our view to the whole European scene. ok, At least until next weekend A A deep low pressure areaCentered in Central-Western Europe, The weather will continue to be very lively Storm fronts from the North Atlantic are channeling into our country.
attention As usual this season, It doesn’t mean it will rain all day: There will be really dry or sunny intervals, though suddenly interrupted by the arrival of rain or thunderstorms.

Saturday 25 May causing inrush of transient currents Temporary Especially in the central-northern regions. There is also the risk of hypocrisy Sleet, given the rather strong contrasts between the various air masses; As has often happened in recent weeks. A little news for the day Sunday, May 26 While we are still at risk Precipitation Severe, even thunderstorms, especially on that day Trivanetto and in regions Mid-South. Temperatures are also seasonally or below average, especially where rainfall is high.

Areas with risk of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, May 26
Umbrellas in hand So next weekend promises to be somewhat unsettled with more chances of showers and thunderstorms. First of all turning point We will probably have to wait from bad weather Next week whenresistance It will try to regain lost ground by expanding itself into the Mediterranean basin.

