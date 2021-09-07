September 7, 2021

This is how the planets “swallow”, and the discovery disturbs astrophysicists – Libero Quotidiano

Karen Hines September 7, 2021

Cannibal stars that “swallow” planets: Its existence was discovered by an all-Italian team from the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF). But what is it exactly? These stars were formed from the same gas – and perhaps also of the same chemical composition – as the celestial bodies they merge. Regarding its main characteristics, experts note that Sucks up the nearest planets by ‘swallowing them’.

What causes some concern is the fact that the stars that have become cannibals are very similar to the Sun. but fortunately, The process of “disintegration of planets did not occur in the solar system that hosts the Earth: The sun has kept its planets in orderly, semi-circular orbits, which has helped life thrive on our planet,” INAF reported, according to the foundationforget.

One of the study authors, Lorenzo SpinaHe explained: “It will be As if Jupiter or Saturn had fallen toward the sun., to destroy even the orbits of the inner planets.” And again: “These findings mark a generational turning point in stellar astrophysics and in exoplanet exploration. Until now we only knew about the existence of some anomalous binary systems, that is, consisting of chemically different stars. However, the cause of these anomalies is not yet fully understood.”

