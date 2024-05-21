The opening of the first Esselunga supermarket in the whole of Romania is scheduled

Everything is ready for the opening of the new Esselunga on Via Antica Milizia, the first in Ravenna. The opening ceremony – even if no ribbon cutting is planned – is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 a.m. This is the chain’s first ever supermarket in the entire Romania region (the closest one is currently in Bologna).

The store is located in the Via Antica Milizia subdistrict near Cesarea Park and near the area where the Cia-Conad group plans to build two additional stores (one food and one non-food), as well as new housing. In recent months, the company has hired about a hundred people including student officials, sales staff and cashiers.

Esselunga Spa is an Italian large-scale retail company, founded in 1957, with its headquarters located in Limito di Pioltello, in the province of Milan. The company, a subsidiary of Supermarkets Italiani Spa, is one of the major large-scale Italian retail chains active in Lombardy, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna (only in the Emilia part at the moment), Piedmont, Veneto, Liguria and Lazio. Today Esselunga has a network of 170 supermarkets and department stores, owns 3 distribution centers in Limito di Pioltello, Biandrate (Novarra) and Sesto Fiorentino (Florence) and employs more than 25,000 people.