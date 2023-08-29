Discover aerobic exercises to increase muscle mass

Exercises to increase muscle mass

Hello to all fitness and bodybuilding lovers! In this article we will explore together The best aerobics to increase muscle mass in a healthy and effective way. If your goal is to get sculpted and strong muscles, you are in the right place. there Fitness culture Gaining more and more popularity, and with the right planning and correct implementation Exercising, you can achieve extraordinary results.

The principle of muscle mass

there muscle mass It’s not just about aesthetics, it’s also important to your overall health and well-being. Muscles are responsible for movement, stabilizing joints, and even regulating metabolism. The more muscle mass you have, the more calories you will spend at rest. Training to increase muscle mass can help you achieve perfect weight optimization and improvement Body compositionReducing body fat percentage.

1. Selection of exercises

The first step in building muscle mass is choosing the right exercises. There are two basic exercises: the Compound exercises they isolation exercises. Compound exercises engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, while isolation exercises focus on a specific muscle group. To maximize muscle growth, it is wise to include both types in your exercise routine.

Examples of compound exercises:

squatting : includes legs, buttocks and pulp.

: includes legs, buttocks and pulp. Deadlift It works on the legs, back and forearms.

It works on the legs, back and forearms. bench press It works on the muscles of the chest, triceps and shoulders.

It works on the muscles of the chest, triceps and shoulders. pull ups: Stimulates the back, biceps and forearm.

Examples of isolation exercises:

Biceps curl : the work focuses on the biceps.

: the work focuses on the biceps. leg extensions : isolates the calf muscles.

: isolates the calf muscles. Triceps push-up exerciseFocuses on the triceps.

2. Training period

there a period It is an essential aspect to get the best results in working on muscle mass. This approach involves dividing the training year into specific stagesEach has different goals. The stages can be divided into: Great courses, Intermediate courses And Small coursesdepending on individual needs and progress.

3. Frequency and intensity

Another important aspect of training for gaining muscle mass is Download selection and some Repetition. To stimulate muscle growth, it is recommended to use a medium to heavy load with between 6 and 12 repetitions per set. This area is known as the “hypertrophic zone” and has been shown to be very effective in promoting muscle growth.

4. Recovery and nutrition

Recovery is often overlooked, but it is essential to getting the best results. the adequate rest Between training sessions it allows muscles to repair and grow. Get at least 7-8 hours of sleep a night It is necessary for the recovery and regeneration of the body.

Similarly, theNutrition plays a major role in increasing muscle mass. It is important Consume enough proteinwhich are the building blocks of muscles, for example balance properly Carbohydrates and fats. Moisturizing It is equally important for the proper functioning of the body and recovery after training.

5. Training progress

To achieve lasting and lasting results, it is essential to continually progress in your workouts. Gradually increase the load or the number of sets or repetitions to constantly challenge your muscles and make them grow.

Conclusion on aerobic exercise to increase muscle mass

Increasing muscle mass is a process that requires commitment, perseverance, and dedication. using a combination of Compound and isolation exercisesOne a period Well organized and correct My dietYou can achieve your fitness goals and gain healthy, sculpted muscles.

