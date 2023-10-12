Space: Air Force and ASI team up to research the International Space Station

As part of Axiom Space’s Ax-3 mission (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Rome, October 12 – The Air Force and the Italian Space Agency will collaborate together on scientific experiments to be carried out on the International Space Station in 2024 within the scope of Axiom Space’s Ax mission -3. This is what we read in the memo.

The mission, which will launch from Kennedy Space Center (Florida) aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon shuttle, will give astronauts aboard the International Space Station the opportunity to conduct a series of scientific experiments in low orbit. For Italy, the Ministry of Defense and the Italian Space Agency have promoted experiments, in coordination with research centers, universities and industries, in order to amplify – through experimentation – the significant national experience in operational, medical and technological fields applied in space. Defense is participating in the mission with Colonel Walter Velade of the Air Force.

The Air Force will conduct test activities, for the first time from space, on the ISOC (Italian Space Operations Center) software system, the heart of its Space Situational Awareness (SSA) capabilities.

A two-week stay in microgravity conditions will allow the physiological effects of spaceflight to be tested and verified on humans, to understand biological and psychological changes. In this context, the Air Force will conduct a study related to the cardiovascular system, while the Italian Space Agency will return to analyze the effect of microgravity on the accumulation of beta-amyloid proteins linked to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. ASI will conduct the Orion trial (study of female fertility in microgravity) and the Prometeo II trial (study of oxidative stress).

