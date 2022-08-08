Sony’s Shuehei Yoshida teases fans on Twitter, what’s next? – Multiplayer.it

The dragon legend Next PlayStation Plus Premium? or even a PS5 remake? An unusual retweet from Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida has revived the hopes of fans of this popular PS1-era JRPG.

Exactly a few hours ago, Yoshida retweeted a post by Dennis Martin, author of the soundtrack for The Legend of Dragoon. Nothing strange so far except that the original tweet was posted on December 4, 2019 or more than two years ago. This sparked network fantasies, with many players seeing this unusual repost as a possible sign of the arrival of news related to the game.



Post retweeted by Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida related to The Legend of Dragoon

There are those who talk about a complete remake or remake of the PS5, who follow, but the hypothesis that seems most logical to us is the entry of The Legend of Dragoon into the catalog of classic games on PlayStation Plus Premium. Among other things, the New additions in August 2022 It will be revealed in a few days, so we won’t have to wait long to see if this last theory is true.

The Legend of Dragoon is a JRPG that was released on PS1 in Japan in the distant December 1999 and later reached our shores in January 2001. The game did not achieve the commercial success that Sony had hoped for, but it was still highly appreciated by gamers for its avant-garde graphics and gameplay Which is considered particularly innovative at the time, as it blended the classic turn-based combat system with mechanics related to QTEs that activate the engagements.

What do you think, would you like to replay The Legend of Dragon with PlayStation Plus Premium? Let us know in the comments.