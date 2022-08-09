August 9, 2022

No Man’s Sky can be played without a dedicated graphics card – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 9, 2022 2 min read

Hello Games has updated the minimum and recommended requirements for No Man’s Sky On Steam and according to new indications, a space exploration game No dedicated graphics card required for them to be executed.

Specifically, it is referred to as the minimum requirement of No Man’s Sky one Intel UHD Graphics 630 (With Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB and AMD RX 470 4GB). This Intel graphics card is an integrated graphics processing unit used in the processors of various desktop computers and laptops. Video games usually require dedicated graphics cards, so this novelty (and above all the fact that it is now official) is very interesting.

Obviously, using devices that fully meet the minimum requirements will allow you to play No Man’s Sky, but one Low graphics quality, with no excellent performance. It’s also not suitable for the game’s recommended requirements, but a modern PC is clearly capable of running the adventure to its full potential.


No Man’s Sky

The the new Minimum Requirements By No Man’s Sky are:

  • Operating System: Windows 10/11 (64-bit versions)
  • Processor: Intel Core i3
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB, AMD RX 470 4GB, Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Memory: 15 GB of available space

We also remember that No Man’s Sky has been verified steam surfaceso you can run it in portable mode without any problems.

A Switch version is on the way as well, but it may have some limitations on the D1.

