Solid-state Li-Ion batteries, superconductor ionization arrives

(Rinnovabili.it) – Artificial intelligence is once again coming to the aid of energy research. And this time it does so by opening the doors to a new and unexplored class of materials for use in energy storage (and more). This happens in England, specifically in the laboratories of the University of Liverpool. Here a large group of chemists, led by Professor Matt Rucinski, studied a new substance Solid lithium-ion battery. In the article entitled “Superior lithium transport across multiple coordination environments defined by two anionic packages Published on Science (English text)Researchers reveal how they discovered a solid-state electrolyte that rapidly conducts lithium ions.

Towards solid-state lithium-ion batteries

The focus was on work for me 7 And 2 s 7 IIt conducts pure lithium ions, and consists of non-toxic elements that are widely available on Earth. The university explains that the new material has a high enough ionic conductivity to replace liquid electrolytes in current battery technology, improving safety and energy capacity. But the relevant part of the work consists of the “how” of its design.

for me 7 And 2 s 7 I am part of a very limited number of solids that have 3D superconductivity. His discovery was made possible through a collaborative computational and experimental workflow that used artificial intelligence and physics-based calculations to support decisions made by chemistry experts at the university. The research team synthesized the material in the laboratory, determined its structure (the arrangement of atoms in space), and displayed it in a solid-state lithium-ion battery cell.

“This paper shows that artificial intelligence and expert-operated computers can address the complex problem of real-world materials detection, where we search for significant differences in composition and structure whose impact on properties is evaluated based on understanding.” Rocinski explained. “Our innovative design approach provides a new way to discover these and other high-performance materials that rely on the rapid movement of ions in solids.”