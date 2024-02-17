Mosquitoes and ticks, everything you need to know

“Viral diseases transmitted by arthropod vectors such as mosquitoes and ticks are called arbovirosis (from “arbovirus,” meaning “viruses transmitted by arthropods”).” This is explained by the ATS, which confirms, according to WHO estimates, that it is arbovirus disease They cause more than one billion human infections each year, accounting for about 17% of all infectious diseasesState Security Investigation He was.

Given the importance of these diseases, the Ministry of Health has prepared a specific document, “National Plan for Prevention, Surveillance and Response to Arboviruses (PNA) 2020-2025” useful for monitoring arboviruses caused by mosquitoes (West Nile, Usutu, Chikungunya, Dengue, Zika) and by ticks.

Of the many mosquito species found in our lands, those most likely to be able to transmit viral diseases are the common nocturnal mosquito (Culex pipiens), a likely vector of West Nile virus, and the diurnal mosquito (Aedes albopictus), which is called the “tiger.” Mosquitoes, the likely vector of dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses.

Regarding the measures taken against mosquitoes, the Department of Hygiene and Sanitary Prevention (DIPS) of Ats Bergamo indicates that the main goal is to preventively combat their development and reproduction, in order to reduce their density. “The (civil and health) authorities and citizens must contribute to achieving this goal,” explains Ates.

It is of particular importance to raise awareness among the population to eliminate temporary accumulations of water in gardens, saucers, containers without lids, decorative amphorae and children's toys, which constitute mosquito breeding sites in private areas. Among the activities that will be implemented are the maintenance of public and private green spaces, and the cleaning of abandoned public and private areas. – Disposal of waste, to avoid having containers, even small ones, that contain water. It is of particular importance to raise awareness among the population to eliminate temporary accumulations of water in gardens, saucers, containers without lids, decorative amphorae and children's toys, which constitute mosquito breeding sites in private areas. See also Why do the stars pulse above the strait (and beyond)?

“With regard to individual precautions, skin repellents are recommended for topical outdoor use even in the case of work activities (farmers, gardeners, etc.), and it is preferable to use light-colored clothing that covers the body as much as possible (for example, long-sleeved shirts, pants or long skirts and stockings); In the absence of an air conditioning system, use mosquito nets on windows and entrance doors, taking care to ensure that they are intact and well closed; “Only if mosquitoes are present in indoor environments, use household insecticides (spray or electric), and ventilate the rooms well before staying there,” they explain from Ats.

Added to all this are the specific mosquito control measures implemented and coordinated by the Ats Association: “Search for foci of larval growth, by collecting eggs, using egg traps, from larvae and pupae, examining potential foci on a random basis for animal larvae or by capturing adults with traps; Insect analysis in collaboration with an entomologist at the Science Museum in Bergamo; Relative reclamation using insecticides (larvicides/adulticides) from April to October.”

Tick ​​bite

“The tick bite is not painful and it is easy to miss its presence on the body. For this reason, after visiting areas where the presence of ticks can be recorded, it is important to examine yourself, children, clothes and pets very carefully,” warns Ats, who continues: “It is necessary to examine the entire body, in particular paying attention to the armpits, groin, legs, navel, neck and head. In children, ticks are often found at the hairline, behind the ears, in the folds of the neck, or on the scalp. See also It affects an unknown object on Jupiter and creates a white flash: science now wants to see clearly

To prevent diseases transmitted by tick bites (such as tick-borne viral encephalitis). [TBE], Lyme disease), the ATS recommends wearing appropriate clothing: closed shoes (shoes are better), long-sleeved shirt tucked inside pants, long pants with ends tucked inside socks/stockings, hat or head covering; Prefer light-colored clothing (it makes ticks easier to identify); If necessary, use insect repellent on the skin, carefully following the directions on the label; Walk in the middle of the paths, avoid crawling on plants along the edge of the paths, do not enter areas where the grass is tall, and do not sit directly on the grass.”