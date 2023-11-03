Solé: Thanks Spalletti, but I feel like I’m Argentinian. Returning to Juventus in January…’ | first page

Mathias Solé He is the man of the moment in the Italian League FrosinoneBut on loan from Juventus He is the January Transfer Man of the Month for Juventus and also for Juventus FC National Italian with Luciano Spalletti Who spoke to us to try to convince him to wear the Azzurri. Unfortunately for Italy, the 2003-born gem rejected the offer, explaining it as follows sportmediaset the reasons.

I feel Argentinian – “I thank Spalletti, but I feel like an Argentine. I thanked him because he wanted me, and then I also spoke to Walter Samuel, who told me that I had been called up beforehand. I’m waiting for Argentina, I don’t know.” “If it will arrive now or later, but I am Argentine, I was born there and my heart always says Argentina.”

Frosinone – “We aim high. We play every match as if there is no opponent, we play the same match against anyone. The coach tells us that he always wants to play to win, to come out from deep with the ball on the floor, that’s our way.” We have an idea and it makes us think about the coach. We are very happy, young and want to play. “I think this is the right way to take Frosinone to the highest possible level.”

Juventus – “I read something about returning in January, but I’m not thinking about anything. My mind is on Frosinone, we play every three days and that doesn’t make me think much, but I don’t want to either because I don’t know if it’s January, but June is missing a lot. So I’m calm.”

Desired goal – “I said 10, let’s hope a little more, maybe 12 or 15 (laughs, editor).”