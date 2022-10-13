The Champion: 4-2 in Ajax, Napoli fly to the second round – Football

Napoli qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League. On the fourth day of Group A, the Napolitans beat Ajax 4-2 and took the pass to the Round of 16 with at least two rounds. Napoli leads the group with all points with 12 points from four matches.(the record) Atletico Madrid – Club Brugge 0-0 (the record)

Napoli – Ajax 4-2 in the 89th minute, Osimhen’s goal

Napoli – Ajax 3-2 in the 83rd minute! A penalty kick by Charles Bergwijn. Outside kicks skip, Merritt feels but doesn’t get there.

Napoli – Ajax 3-1 in the 62nd minute, with a penalty kick by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Georgian authority lay under the seven, impervious to the phosphorous.

Napoli – Ajax 2-1 in the 49th minute! Davy Classen Network. Bassey’s cross, a brilliant header for the midfielder who mocked Merritt in his position.

Napoli – Ajax 2-0 in the 16th minute! Giacomo Raspadori Network. Another descent for Kvaratskhelia, a touch for the Italian national who, with his left foot, puts the ball under the number seven!

Napoli – Ajax 1-0 at 4′! Hirving Lozano Network. Triangle on the edge of the area with Zelensky, the perfect return ball for a pole with the winger who, with his head, beats the Psphere!