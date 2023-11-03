Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe at the start of the Turin Marathon, Italpress News Agency

Turin (Italpress) – There are two days left until the start of the Turin City Marathon, the international running event in which more than 5,000 athletes and enthusiasts will participate on Sunday. On November 5, marathon runners will face a new route with a start and finish in the majestic Piazza Castello, in the heart of the city, and on the same morning the Turin Half Marathon (21.097 km) will also take place – new this year – and the Turin City Race, the non-competitive city race of Its length is 7 km, which will give runners of all distances and walkers the opportunity to better interpret their passion. The route will pass the Jeep Europe design studio in Via Plava, in the Mirafiori area, where the new Jeep Avenger was designed, the first 100% Jeep SUV to be designed outside the United States, while the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will open the way to the area. Mirafiori. race . The pioneering Jeep brand shares characteristics and values ​​with marathon runners such as freedom, sustainability, the desire for fun and high performance.

“We are extremely proud to be the main sponsor of this exceptional event. Jeep is a brand that shares a deep connection with the world of endurance sports and marathons. “Our SUVs are famous all over the world, with over eighty years of history, demonstrating the ability to Facing challenges with maximum safety, offering an enjoyable experience and embodying the same spirit of resilience and determination that inspires runners,” said Novella Varzi, Regional Director of Jeep Italia. “But there is more: we are happy to contribute to the research together with the Marathon team, which once again supports This year the Piedmont Cancer Research Foundation. “By dedicating €5 from every Torino City Run registration to the Foundation, we are making a significant contribution to the fight against all forms of cancer.”

“Moreover, in Turin, we feel at home and, thanks to our vision towards a zero-emission future, we can ideally cross the city in electric mode with our selective range of 4xe hybrid SUVs. These hybrids are bestsellers in Italy and feel comfortable in In the heart of the city and in the toughest off-road challenges. In short – concludes Varzi – this partnership represents not only evidence of our commitment to sport and society, but also our determination to promote sustainability and research.

Photo: Stellantis press office

(Italpress).