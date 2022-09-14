Smuggling migrants from Turkey to the European Union by private planes: 5 arrests

joint investigations

– In Italy, investigations were coordinated by the Anti-Mafia Directorate of the Bari region, given the role of the Polian Airport used by these smugglers. This is what emerged from the investigations conducted by a joint investigation team consisting of the police forces of Italy, Belgium, Germany, Austria and France.

Facilitating illegal immigration in Europe

The detainees are accused of aiding and abetting the illegal immigration of foreigners to Europe. The facts refer to the period between October and December 2020.

Access modalities in the European Union

The investigations were inspired by the arrival of private planes carrying foreign nationals to some European airports, who, using forged diplomatic documents from the Caribbean state of Saint Kitts and Nevis, were able to set off from Turkey on special flights to that country, with an intermediary stop in Europe. Once at the airport, the passengers declared their true nationality to the local police authorities, and requested political asylum. Belgian police seized two planes with a total value of 426,000 euros. The investigations were carried out with the support of the International Police Cooperation Service of the Central Directorate of Criminal Police and the US HSI and DSS agencies.