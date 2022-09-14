September 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

King Charles III and pens, a new "Saddam" - video

King Charles III and pens, a new “Saddam” – video

Samson Paul September 14, 2022 2 min read

“I can’t stand this damn thing…”. King Charles III “against” the pens. A video posted by CBS on Twitter shows the new governor wrestling with the signing of the register at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, as part of festivities to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week at the age of 96.

Carlo asks: “Is it the twelfth of September?” The king taught that the correct date is September 13: “Oh my God, I wrote the wrong date.” His wife Camilla warns him: “You fell on September 12th first.” Carlo got up from his desk and obviously had a problem with the pen: “I hate this… I can’t stand this damn thing…,” said the King, getting up and turning away as he tried to clean it up. hands. Last Saturday, on the day of the official announcement, Carlo was “stigmatized” by having a giant pen holder on his desk.

The video quickly went viral, collecting thousands of tweets and likes. Many users do not hide the surprise of the spread of the clip that shows a certain side of the ruler. Many were quite sympathetic comments towards Charles III: “He is someone who has recently lost his mother,” he reads the letters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

American revelation: Russia has funded parties in more than 20 countries

September 13, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Kadyrov moved the Chechen special forces around the nuclear power plant: “We are occupying strategic points in Zaporizhia.”

September 13, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Scandal in London – Libero Quotidiano

September 12, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

“Communists took money from Russia”. Now Salvini is threatening lawsuits

September 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Uber Eats kicked out thousands of foreign riders in France

September 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

In the theater to greet Eleonora Abanagato

September 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Multiple sclerosis, regular physical activity reduces mood disorders

September 14, 2022 Karen Hines