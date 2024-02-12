“Saudi Arabia is an important partner of the UK in investments, intelligence and culture,” said those who do not want Russian tennis players to play at Wimbledon.

As the storm rages over Roman Abramovich, Russian money, Chelsea and so on, so does the British Sports Minister Underlined For the press, close relations with Saudi Arabia are important. human rights? I have no problem with English.

Nigel Huddleston's comments to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee are embarrassing: “The UK's relationship with Saudi Arabia is really important,” said Huddleston, who then also stated that the decision to allow PIF to buy Newcastle was made solely by the UK. The Premier League remained independent from the government.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important partner of the United Kingdom in the fields of investment, intelligence and culture“Saudi investments are welcome,” the minister said. Many, many jobs in the UK depend on our relationship with the Saudis.

However, Huddleston himself admits that the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich by the government and the Premier League in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Chelsea owner's ties to Vladimir Putin have raised the moral bar when it comes to new takeovers: “There has to be a much stronger test,” Huddleston said. For the owners and managers of the Premier League. “We focus on integrity.”