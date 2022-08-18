Silver Dallavalle in the triple, Amiji disappoint

Italy climbed to five medals in the continental review, taking place in Munich: the treble holder closed in second behind Picardo, and the hammerhead is third.

Italy wins two medals for European Athletics Championshipsunderway in Munich, and up to five platforms. Andrea Dallaval The 22-year-old trio who had already finished fourth in the World Cup, is Silver in the triple jump At 17.04 PM: only the dominant one beats him Piccardo (17.50), Emiji only disappoints who is the ninth. conquer the Bronze, however, Sarah Fantini at the hammer With 71.58 m: Silver is only five centimeters away.

Italy smiles, which takes the fourth medal for The European Athletics Championships are underway in Munich. The platform that comes from the triple jump and from Andrea Dallaval. The blue athlete, born in 1999, takes great risks in the first three jumps: two empty points at the start force him to do everything in the third test, reaching 16.81 fans. The decisive jump for him is the fifth: 17.04 and a silver medal in his pocket for the 22-year-old, who was a wooden medal at the World Cup. The gold went to the unrivaled Portuguese Pedro Piccardo with a score of 17.50, then Dallavalle and the Frenchman Pontvianne (16.94). Fourth place for Toubia Bokshi (16.79), it disappoints instead Emmanuel Emeji After 17.20 in the qualifiers: For him only ninth place is up, with a modest scale of 16.55.

The medal arrives, albeit with some regret, too Sarah Fantini in the hammer throw. The blue, which has a crew of 75.77 meters, defeats the bronze with a measure of 71.58: an improvement, obtained by our record holder, which arrives on the last attempt and does not allow to be tied to silver, only five centimeters away. Gold went to the Roman Gelber (72.22), which is ahead of Poland’s Rozanska (71.63) and Sara Fantini, who won the fifth Italian medal. No joy from the pole vault, won by Finn Murto (4.85): Roberta Bruni went out at 4.65 m, with three fouls. Hassan Fofana was knocked out in the semi-finals in 110 hurdles, won by Spaniard Aser Martinez (13″ 14). Gold in the men’s 400m is for Hudson Smith (44″ 53), while Fimke Ball dominates the women’s race with 49″ 44: no c’ Kan Italians in the final lap.