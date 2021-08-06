Balsamo-Paternoster will play for a medal in Madison – OA Sport

Click here to update the live broadcast

Good morning OA Sport friends and welcome to LIVE LIVE on Day 5 of cycling competitions at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics track. Among the majors scheduled today, first of all, there is the female Madison, in which Italy will be represented by the constituent couple Leticia Paternoster and Elisa Balsamo. The blue duo are submitting themselves to the test as world bronze in position, as they finished third, in Madison, at the 2020 World Championships in Berlin.

However, it will not be easy for the Italians to win the medal, given that the competition is at a very high level. The fiercest competitors will be the Netherlands, represented by Amy Peters and Kirsten Wilde, Belgium, who can count on Lotte Kubicki and Julian Dehor from the UK, who play Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Leith. France, which boasts of a young and talented couple formed by Clara Cobone and Marie Lounet.

Furthermore, the women’s sprint tournament will begin today, and the semi-finals and final chapter of the men’s sprint tournament are scheduled to be decided. Russia’s Denis Dmitriev and Britain’s Jack Carlin will try to avoid the all-Netherlands final between Jeffrey Hoagland and world champion Harry Lavrijsen.. Races will start at 8.30, please, don’t miss it!

Photo: La Presse