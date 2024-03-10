Shopping with 8 fewer carts – Corriere.it

Let's say a shopping cart for a week costs 90 euros. Here to watch The impact of inflation on Italians In just the last three years I think it should be a family today Give up every year – Taking the average – A Eight shopping carts Compared to the previous year. This while the average increase in interest on housing loans exceeded one thousand euros. And again: in Italy, which is increasingly inhabited by elderly people and lonely people, there is this 14 out of every 100 men over 70 live in conditions of “relative poverty”which would indeed be a lot but nothing compared to the fact that Worn over 70 Under the same conditions there are six times that 86 out of a hundred. In any case, caution must be exercised because the two most worrying considerations have now emerged.

The first is that we are not talking about gods here 'absolutely poor'That is, among those six million hugely famous people who have been mentioned for years at every conference on poverty in Italy. No, the poverty we are talking about here is the poverty of the majority Classic "middle class": People who file their income tax returns, who certainly have a job, but are poor nonetheless. And actually the second consideration is this: the numbers just reported – just some of many – are not derived from the usual "survey sample", at all, they are real numbers. Because they are Contained in Forms 730 They were actually served by 602,566 families identified at the counters ACLI Café for the years 2020-2023. This allowed us to check, in the same family situations, how things changed from year to year. A careful comparative work, the results of which finally converged in the report prepared by Enrico Bagozzi, Alessandro Sereni and Gianfranco Zucca for the National Observatory of Family and Income in Ackley in collaboration with the Institute for Educational and Training Research.

Zucca is actually a researcher at Iref. Based on the numbers mentioned at the beginning, he comments on them as follows: “It is natural that the impact of inflation on families has been highlighted for some time and by many parties. But there is another factor that emerges from our research: The dramatic theme of the unit. That is, in theory, in order to live, two people should not work. Let's say that if you have a job, you should be able to support yourself. However, the reality today is not this. This is not particularly the case in major cities. Old people alone, or perhaps young but separated or divorced, or simply young, If they live alone they won't fit in. This applies very much to single women with dependent children.” The researcher also puts a topic for political reflection on the table: “It is quite right to support large families, of course. The irony would be that this, as is already happening, has led to Punishing individual families“, which in most cases consists not of wealthy singles, but of widows, separated or divorced people, and young people who are desperate to gain independence with increasingly lower salaries.”

Lydia Burzi, Ackley's National Family Delegate, highlights the "cascading" effects that the factors just mentioned have on each other: "Let us not forget inflation, which we called inflation "Invisible tax", has hit families already affected by Covid. Then came the mortgage wave. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce expenses wherever possible, and we saw this in the 730: Less sports and activities for children, but also fewer medical visits, and less social lifeThus increasing feelings of loneliness, anger and frustration even in family relationships. We repeat that this is the middle class: the backbone of the country. What happens if it crashes? It's the "huge" problem. "Poor workers" And this really concerns not only Italy, but the whole world: you work all day, but you do not achieve what you should be. "The reward of dignity". In 2020, according to 730 families out of 600,000, there were just over 49,000 living in conditions of relative poverty. Since then, 15,000 have left and 24,000 have entered. Today we are at 58,000: roughly 10% of the total. "We've already mentioned it here but I want to repeat it: the number of older women facing difficulties is six times greater than the number of men," recalls Lydia Borzi.