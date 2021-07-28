Digital Earth, the deadline for the transition to the new television broadcasting standard has been postponed

The ‘road map’ drawn up in 2019 was re-discussed at a meeting in Mise attended by Minister Giorgiti, Under Secretary Ascany and the associations representing the world of television.

Transition to the new standard From Mise there is no obligation, only a request to pass a number of “analog programs” to the new MPEG-4 standard starting October 15, 2021. To encourage families to buy a new TV suitable for the DVB-T2 standard, it was allotted a bonus of €100 that everyone could use regardless of income.

Frequency of “rearming” – However, there is no slippage in terms of giving up frequencies in the 700 band, which will end up in the hands of telecoms. The exact date is July 1, 2022, when carriers will be able to use it to transfer 5G technology.

Sardinia will lead the way – Sardinia will be the first region to test the new band, which will leave the old frequency starting at the end of the year, also to avoid interference with neighboring France. In January 2022, it will be the turn of much of northern Italy, ending in June 2022 with the areas bordering the Tyrrhenian Sea.