September 13, 2023

Shocking video. Mexico, fossils of small ‘non-human’ bodies submitted (under oath) to Mexican Congress: discovered in 2017, could be a turning point

Mirabelle Hunt September 13, 2023 2 min read

They will be two mummified corpses of “alien” creatures that were presented on Tuesday during a public hearing in Congress in Mexico City by the journalist and Jaime Mosan. It was recovered in 2017 in Peru With only three fingers on each hand and outstretched heads, the bodies would be the fossilized remains of extraterrestrial individuals dating back 1,000 years. mosan, He speaks under oath at the San Lazaro Legislative PalaceHe declared: “These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These are not objects found after a UFO wreckage. “They were found in diatom mines and later fossilized.”.

The allegations were made during a congressional hearing into unspecified anomalous phenomena, which was held a few weeks after the hearing in the United States. “It is the first time extraterrestrial life has been presented in this way.”Mosan said: “I think this is clear evidence that we are dealing with non-human specimens, which have no relation to any other species in our world, and that “Any scientific institution can verify this.”

Mosan noted that the samples were analyzed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), where scientists were able to extract DNA and use radiocarbon dating to determine age. The ophthalmologist was joined at the hearing by Lieutenant Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot who testified at a US Congressional hearing in July, and Professor Avi Loeb, a professor of astrophysics at Harvard University.

