October 11, 2023

“She moved to Brescia to live with Elio Lorenzoni, and her children remained in Milan with their parents.”

October 11, 2023

What happened to Belen Rodriguez? Away from television and silent on social media, where she only posts sponsored content, the showgirl appears to have chosen to keep a low profile. “It was not an easy period,” she told fans who asked her about her sudden weight loss. The period she refers to is the period following the separation from Stefano Di Martino, the father of her son Santiago, and her husband. Now the Argentine broadcaster is putting the pieces of her heart back together again thanks to the help of Elio Lorenzoni, her new flame. The latter would have convinced her to make an important change in her life.

Belén moves in with Elio

According to some rumors relaunched by Corriere della Sera, Belin was going to move to Elio Lorenzoni’s house in Brescia.

The two have been living together “for a month already”, but on social media there is no sign of the new chapter in his life. Belén would move on her own, while the children would stay in Milan with their grandparents and parents. The extended family will be reunited on Sunday in Brescia.

