Testing in Fiorano for F1, the hypercar is already in the USA

20 days after the official offer of the single seat that will participate in the 74th edition of Formula 1 World ChampionshipFerrari 2023 has officially begun fiorano, Where the three days of special tests organized by the Maranello team began some time ago, the only opportunity to collect times and useful information before the official tests scheduled for all teams in exactly one month, between 23 and 25 February on a circuit Sakhir, In Bahrain, the same race in which the first Grand Prix of the season will be held on March 5th.

Formula 1, Ferrari season begins: test session in Fiorano under the sun

Despite the grip of the frost that had hit Italy in recent days, Ferrari was helped by the weather: in fact, the terrible rain was not seen and it was indeed a welcome sunny day Robert Schwartzmanthe only one of two Ferrari test drivers who will be called upon to collect laps over the course of these three days, before leaving the venue Regular drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainzwho will wear the helmet in a row in days Wed 25 And Thursday 26 January and they both have a full day at their disposal. The young Israeli of Russian descent climbed onto the track at the wheel SF-21, The car that participated in the 2021 World Championship, which the Reds closed without victories and with only five podiums, four of them for Sens and one for Leclerc.

Ferrari test schedule, Fiorano: OFF with Schwartzman, Wednesday and Thursday, up to Sainz and Leclerc

Of course, the wild horse does not expect very important indicators from the tests carried out on the circuit owned by Ferrari, both because the drivers will be driving a two-year-old car, and therefore not tuned in to the new regulations, and because for those who will have to take to the track, starting with two owners, there will be Inevitably a bit of rust to shake off after nearly two months off, although “the two Carles” have already been working out for a few days on the simulator learning the secrets of Ferrari 2023, Currently known as Project 675.

Moreover, precisely because of the severe cold, the difficulty of bringing the tires to temperature will not allow the technicians and engineers to obtain the necessary information on one of the “most important topics” in view of the world championship, given that the new Ferrari seems to be preparing very well. AroundAerodynamics and management Tires, While Pirelli will introduce new ones this year mixes which should reduce to a minimum. Moreover, for the Fiorano tests, Ferrari has to go tire-wise offers It was already seen on the days of filming.

Ferrari Hypercar, 499P flying to Sebring: test session with Giovinazzi

There will only be three drivers participating in the three days of Fiorano, as the other test driver will be missing. Antonio Giovinazzi. The former Alfa Romeo driver, who was supposed to take to the track on opening day Tuesday 24 and who will remain the first official reserve for Leclerc and Sainz through the 2023 world championship, with Shwartzman called up to replace him in absence, was instead “kidnapped” by The stable to Sebring To test the 499P Hypercar. Giovinazzi was in fact among the drivers chosen for Ferrari’s long-awaited comeback stamina in the world, Scheduled for next March 17 in Sebring, where the Mille Miglia will take place. So, after the Vallelunga tests, the Maranello hypercar flew out for the first time to begin to gain confidence with the difficult Sebring circuit, which is considered one of the most demanding due to the violent bumps along the track.

At the moment, Ferrari is in the utmost secrecy regarding the duration of the tests scheduled in the US, even if it looks likely that the 499P will remain out until the mass testing session scheduled for early March that will precede the start of the world championship. , thanks to the fact that these days other official Maranello drivers are also in Florida, that is, those who will participate in 24 Hours of Le MansScheduled for July 10 and 11, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Niklas Nielsen in the No. 50 car and Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, as well as Giovinazzi himself in the No. 51 car, will some be busy in nearby Daytona for the 24 Hours, scheduled for the 28th and Jan 29th.