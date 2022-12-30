Semmering triathlon with slalom. American double, second Paula Multzan – AO Sport

The hat-trick is presented. Mikaela Shiffrin also won the slalom at Semmering And for the third time in a row, as already happened in 2016, he took the top spot on the podium in the Austrian city. World Cup victories are now 80 (-2 from Lindsey Vonn and -6 from Ingmar Stenmark), while slalom victories are 50. Simply extraordinary numbers for the American champion, who dominated these three days of Semmering, also pawned her fifth crystal ball overall.

Historic day for the United States, given that the American double in women’s slalom has not occurred since 1971. This race was in Canada at St. Ann’s with Marilyn Cochran I and Barbara Ann Cochran; While today I am the distinguished Mikaela Schifrin and Paula Multzan, Celebrating his first slalom podium. Moltzan moved up the standings by one place compared to the first heat, finishing 29 cents behind her teammate.

On the podium is also German Lena Doer, who is 34 cents behind Schiffrin. Fourth place for Slovakia Petra Fluva (+0.76), ahead of Swiss Wendy Holdner (+0.90) and Sweden’s Anna Swin Larsson (+1.01), who failed to confirm second place in the middle of the race. Croatian Zrinka Ljotec finished on equal terms with the Scandinavian.

Eighth was Slovenian Anna Busic (+1.55), ahead of Sweden’s Hanna Aronsson Elfman (+1.71). The top ten is completed by Czech Martina Dubovska (+2.07), good at regaining six places compared to the first heat. Unfortunately, no blue was able to qualify for heat two. The best was Marta Rossetti, thirty-first.

Shiffrin flies far into the overall standings of the World Cup and becomes practically unattainable. The American is in the lead with 875 points, compared to 506 for Petra Flova and 470 for Sofia Jogia. Shiffrin also runs high in the slalom standings, reaching 425 points to Wendy Holdener’s 370 and Vlhova’s 280.

