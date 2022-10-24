Secret projects behind the visit

Last visit to Rome before Jeff BezosThe millionaire owner of “Amazon” and his new wife Lauren Sanchez It did not go unnoticed, but now new details are emerging about some of the possible interests of the American giant in the capital.

Jeff Bezos’ visit to the Colosseum

Among Jeff Bezos’s (“officially on honeymoon”) Roman stations that have generated the most interest is the one at Colosseum. He was an Amazon patron at the Colosseum with his wife, Lauren Sanchez E Gianluca de Marchi. De Marchi is the CEO of Urban Vision, a media company that specializes in sponsored restorations. From San Pietro Gallery to me Milan CathedralFrom Barkia Fountain ai Pompeii excavationssince 2004, De Marchi, as reported by “La Repubblica”, has succeeded in transmitting it well 130 million euros of private money Aimed at restoration projects.

Jeff Bezos visited the Colosseum in “VIP mode” (with tourists temporarily banned), at the invitation of Massimo Osana (from 2020 Director General of Museums at the Ministry of Culture) e Alfonsina Russo (Director of the Archaeological Park at the Colosseum).

“La Repubblica” revealed what could be behind Jeff Bezos’ visit to the Colosseum: i Flavian Amphitheater restoration work They will make the Colosseum a suitable location for hosting high-tech events and this will fascinate not a little Jeff Bezos, who will take notes in light of future projects. The American businessman was supposed to be proposed to invest in the art and culture of the Capitoline (the Colosseum and the imperial forums will be on the table) and the parties should update themselves in about a month.

Jeff Bezos in the Vatican Museums

On his Roman holidays, Jeff Bezos was also smart Vatican Museums, for a limited number of events organized by the “Galileo Foundation” for John McCaffrey. On that occasion, the American businessman was awarded the “Prophet of Philanthropy” award in recognition of his commitment to the “Bezos Earth Foundation” on environmental issues. Bezos visited the Vatican Museums, delighted with the beauty Sistine Chapelthen dined in a lively museum gallery, making the director of the Vatican Museums recognize Barbara Gatta.

Jeff Bezos is among the richest men in the world

In September 2022, Forbes magazine announced that Jeff Bezos had left the podium of the ranking designated for the world’s richest men. Amazon founder and president Jeff Bezos (whose personal fortune is $150.2 billion) is overtaken by the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani (whose net worth rose to $150.8 billion).

Forbes explained that Jeff Bezos’ net worth has fallen 20% since April. In the first six months of 2022, Amazon posted a net loss of $5.8 million, compared to a net profit of $15.8 million in the same period in 2021.

At the top of the global wealth chart, with a net worth of $265.6 billion, there is still Elon Musk. Recently, Elon Musk also talked about potential interests in Italy. The French fashion mogul is ranked second in the ranking of the richest men in the world Bernard Arnvalued at $165.3 billion.