Get lost in case of change of residence?

The First Home Bonus is a facility aimed at young people under the age of 36 to purchase their first property in their municipality. In order to take advantage of the bonus, the residence must be registered with the municipality from which the house was purchased. But what happens if I move residence? Let’s see together.

Young people under the age of 36 can access the first house bonus only if the residence is registered with the municipality in which the property was purchased. But what happens if you transfer your residency immediately after taking advantage of the bonus? The Revenue Agency provided clarifications on the previous question.

Let’s see together in detail.

Youth First Home Bonus: What Happens If You Move Your Condominium?

The Revenue Agency explained what happens in the case of a transfer of residence if you take advantage of the first home bonus after a request from the taxpayer. The question arose whether, after the transfer, the applicant would have to pay the regular procedure registration tax (9 percent instead of 2 percent) and other taxes.

By replying torule no. 399 on August 1, 2022, The Revenue Agency informs that in this case, the taxpayer does not lose the right to use the first home benefit:

Once the buyer fulfills the conditions stipulated in the legislation, the subsequent transfer of residence from the municipality in which the subsidized property is located does not entail forfeiture of the respective lien and no other taxes are due.

Then he added: