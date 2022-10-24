October 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Get lost in case of change of residence?

Karen Hines October 24, 2022 2 min read
residenceNewsYouth hostel bonus 2022: is it lost in the event of a change of residence?

The First Home Bonus is a facility aimed at young people under the age of 36 to purchase their first property in their municipality. In order to take advantage of the bonus, the residence must be registered with the municipality from which the house was purchased. But what happens if I move residence? Let’s see together.

Young people under the age of 36 can access the first house bonus only if the residence is registered with the municipality in which the property was purchased. But what happens if you transfer your residency immediately after taking advantage of the bonus? The Revenue Agency provided clarifications on the previous question.

Let’s see together in detail.

Youth First Home Bonus: What Happens If You Move Your Condominium?

world domicile day close-up picture-stack-of-coins-and-model-house (1)-min

The Revenue Agency explained what happens in the case of a transfer of residence if you take advantage of the first home bonus after a request from the taxpayer. The question arose whether, after the transfer, the applicant would have to pay the regular procedure registration tax (9 percent instead of 2 percent) and other taxes.

By replying torule no. 399 on August 1, 2022, The Revenue Agency informs that in this case, the taxpayer does not lose the right to use the first home benefit:

Once the buyer fulfills the conditions stipulated in the legislation, the subsequent transfer of residence from the municipality in which the subsidized property is located does not entail forfeiture of the respective lien and no other taxes are due.

Then he added:

If property purchased with the respective benefits is transferred before the expiration of five years from the date of its purchase, the registration, mortgage and acreage taxes are due in the ordinary measure, plus a surcharge equal to 30 percent of the same taxes. However, these provisions do not apply if, within one year of the sale of the property purchased with “first home” benefits, the taxpayer purchases another property for use as his principal residence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Foxtron: Here’s the Model B

October 24, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Car tax, spending drops to zero with these vehicles: Say goodbye to annoying tax

October 23, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Citizenship Income, What Will My New Meloni Benefit Look Like?

October 23, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Passes the bell with Draghi, then Meloni on CDM: “United to face emergencies” – Politics

October 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Get lost in case of change of residence?

October 24, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Centro Palladio celebrates Halloween with an exciting party in Vicenza

October 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

A partial solar eclipse on Tuesday 25 October is visible in Italy. Duration and schedules «3B Meteo

October 24, 2022 Karen Hines