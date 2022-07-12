Sea lions attack swimmers on a San Diego beach, but it may not be what it seems

Viral images on social media show a crowd of people being chased by large mammals and then diving into the water





Viral video shows two sea lions chasing swimmers at La Jolla Cove Beach in San Diego, which is crowded with people on weekends. But according to experts at SeaWorld San Diego, the video may not be what it seems.

The photos were shared on TikTok by user Charlianne Yeyna: two sea lions were seen walking towards a group of swimmers fleeing in fear. Then the mammals reach the ocean waters and dive. Watching carefully, they explain from SeaWorld San Diego, you can guess that the first sea lion is escaping from the second, in short, the two will play.

The fact remains that the swimmers’ behavior may have upset the large mammals: Last year, the California city council ordered the closure of some beaches in La Jolla from May to October to keep the sea lions’ mating season from crowding. They are tourists who frequent the coasts in the summer and often come very close to these mammals to photograph them despite the many signs warning of the presence of these animals. The decision came after efforts to educate the public about appropriate and safe bird behavior failed.