July 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sea lions attack swimmers on a San Diego beach, but it may not be what it seems

Sea lions attack swimmers on a San Diego beach, but it may not be what it seems

Samson Paul July 12, 2022 1 min read

Viral images on social media show a crowd of people being chased by large mammals and then diving into the water

Corriere

Viral video shows two sea lions chasing swimmers at La Jolla Cove Beach in San Diego, which is crowded with people on weekends. But according to experts at SeaWorld San Diego, the video may not be what it seems.
The photos were shared on TikTok by user Charlianne Yeyna: two sea lions were seen walking towards a group of swimmers fleeing in fear. Then the mammals reach the ocean waters and dive. Watching carefully, they explain from SeaWorld San Diego, you can guess that the first sea lion is escaping from the second, in short, the two will play.
The fact remains that the swimmers’ behavior may have upset the large mammals: Last year, the California city council ordered the closure of some beaches in La Jolla from May to October to keep the sea lions’ mating season from crowding. They are tourists who frequent the coasts in the summer and often come very close to these mammals to photograph them despite the many signs warning of the presence of these animals. The decision came after efforts to educate the public about appropriate and safe bird behavior failed.

Jul 12, 2022 – Updated Jul 12, 2022, 9:28

© Reproduction reserved

See also  New York Times investigation, Covid enriches Wall Street managers - the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Covid variants are inevitable, test identifies them in less than 4 hours

July 12, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Anchovies raining in San Francisco

July 11, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Fewer dolphins will be killed in the Faroe Islands this year

July 11, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

In the last hour of rest, the most powerful heat wave of the summer comes »ILMETEO.it

July 12, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Where were the iPhone 13 Pro components developed?

July 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Italy: The problem is not only technical, but also psychological and motivational

July 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“It will not be easy to repeat the Olympic wonders. I will miss Antonella Palmisano” – OA Sport

July 12, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt