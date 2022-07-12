July 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Said and done, the challenge of censorship - Libero Quotidiano

Said and done, the challenge of censorship – Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul July 12, 2022 2 min read

Chiara Ferragni No longer backs down. A few days ago, the influencer has been posting snapshots of her without clothes. Last picture of her on a boat in Greece while on vacation with old friends like Veronica Ferraro And the Angelo Tropea. On the yacht, the digital entrepreneur wears white sunglasses, a lurex slip and The chest is covered with two small hearts. For the rest, nothing. To accompany the call: “Free the nipples,” or “Free the nipples.”

However, there is no shortage of criticism: “He’s exaggerating lately,” “a shocking photo,” “just open up a fan,” some commentators write. Could this be enough to change your mind? What is certain is that several times the wife videos She responded harshly to those who said they were angry about some of the shots because she is a mother.

“A mother feels good about her body because of Should you feel guilty? Thunder in response. We women have to double to be half appreciated. I say to myself and all of you: let us not give up the fight and pretend that we are considered equal to men. “An outburst suggests that criticism will escape Ferragni and that she will continue to show off her beautiful body, whether we like it or not.


See also  Bishop Henrik Hauser's condition is serious

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Sea lions attack swimmers on a San Diego beach, but it may not be what it seems

July 12, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Covid variants are inevitable, test identifies them in less than 4 hours

July 12, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Anchovies raining in San Francisco

July 11, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Europe, historic heat wave imminent; In the next few days the effects will also be in Italy »ILMETEO.it

July 12, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Here is the new money from the state

July 12, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Francesco Giorgino leaves Tg1 management: goodbye after 30 years. stay tuned

July 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Aise.it – ​​International Foreign Press Agency

July 12, 2022 Karen Hines