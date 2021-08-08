The Green Corridor: tens of thousands on the streets of France – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, August 7 – Tens of thousands of French people are demonstrating in different cities of the country against the extension of the use of the Green Corridor. There are at least 37,000 in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, from Nice to Marseille, about 16,000 in Paris in four marches (according to the police union), and 2,500 in Lyon. A protest against various occupational groups, yellow vests and yellow vests, but also the people’s protest in favor of the vaccine.



Some slogans are “The vaccine should remain a tool among other things. People should be left free to choose” or “No health dictatorship”.



This weekend is the fourth consecutive weekend of protests.



The last time, more than 200,000 participants were registered. Today, the police expect about the same number.



In France, the health permit, approved by the Constitutional Court in recent days, will enter into force next Monday.



To get to bars, restaurants, theaters or fairs, or to take long trips on trains, planes and buses, it will be necessary to present a certificate of vaccination or recovery from Covid, or a negative test. (handle).

