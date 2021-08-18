SCUF Instinct and SCUF Instinct Pro announced Xbox Series X | S – Multiplayer.com

SCUF instinct NS SCUF Instinct Pro are the new high-performance wireless controllers specifically designed for Xbox Series X | sAvailable from €179.99 and €209.99, respectively.

Both devices include four rear racket add-ons, three button reset buttons, an ergonomic design, and various customization capabilities, including interchangeable covers, analog buttons, and directional controls.

In SCUF Instinct Pro, there are also new instant triggers, which with a simple tweak of the switch allow players to choose between an instant action or a standard action, changing the range of motion and activating instantly with one-touch feedback similar to a mouse click.



SCUF Instinct and SCUF Instinct Pro

“SCUF Instinct brings new benefits to Xbox Series X | S gamers. We’ve improved our offering for high-performance SCUF consoles, thanks to a new form factor and revamped grip that will meet the needs of a larger group of gamers and gamers,” said Diego Nunez, chief marketing officer of SCUF Gaming. : “

“SCUF’s history has always been associated with Xbox fans, and we are proud to create a console that pays homage to the passion of these gamers and allows them to enjoy exciting new titles from the latest generation of consoles to the fullest.”



SCUF Instinct Pro

Today’s gamers aren’t focused on a single game, franchise or genre, which is why the Instinct models offer integrated, resettable profiles that can be activated intuitively with the push of a button – a novelty for SCUF.

Paddle profiles allow you to easily adjust your console settings and save them for later use in different games, without having to interrupt the game, or use third-party reset tools or apps.

Instinct controllers can also be customized using the appropriate component on the SCUF website to offer various style combinations. Choose from a variety of covers, buttons, and colors to create the perfect blend to suit your personal style.

Every detail and features of the Instinct models have been carefully designed and engineered to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, able to adapt to any taste and style of play.



SCUF Instinct Pro

The full list of SCUF Instinct and SCUF Instinct Pro features includes:

