SCUF Instinct and SCUF Instinct Pro announced Xbox Series X | S – Multiplayer.com

SCUF instinct NS SCUF Instinct Pro are the new high-performance wireless controllers specifically designed for Xbox Series X | sAvailable from €179.99 and €209.99, respectively.
Both devices include four rear racket add-ons, three button reset buttons, an ergonomic design, and various customization capabilities, including interchangeable covers, analog buttons, and directional controls.
In SCUF Instinct Pro, there are also new instant triggers, which with a simple tweak of the switch allow players to choose between an instant action or a standard action, changing the range of motion and activating instantly with one-touch feedback similar to a mouse click.
“SCUF Instinct brings new benefits to Xbox Series X | S gamers. We’ve improved our offering for high-performance SCUF consoles, thanks to a new form factor and revamped grip that will meet the needs of a larger group of gamers and gamers,” said Diego Nunez, chief marketing officer of SCUF Gaming. : “
“SCUF’s history has always been associated with Xbox fans, and we are proud to create a console that pays homage to the passion of these gamers and allows them to enjoy exciting new titles from the latest generation of consoles to the fullest.”
Today’s gamers aren’t focused on a single game, franchise or genre, which is why the Instinct models offer integrated, resettable profiles that can be activated intuitively with the push of a button – a novelty for SCUF.
Paddle profiles allow you to easily adjust your console settings and save them for later use in different games, without having to interrupt the game, or use third-party reset tools or apps.
Instinct controllers can also be customized using the appropriate component on the SCUF website to offer various style combinations. Choose from a variety of covers, buttons, and colors to create the perfect blend to suit your personal style.
Every detail and features of the Instinct models have been carefully designed and engineered to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, able to adapt to any taste and style of play.
The full list of SCUF Instinct and SCUF Instinct Pro features includes:
- A button to select and save three profiles and reset configurations for different games
- Wireless connectivity with enhanced dynamic latency input for comfortable wireless gaming
- Optional wired connection for latency-free gaming, to play comfortably on the sofa, thanks to a 2-meter USB-C cable
- Convex, concave, short and long isotopes that adapt to all your needs
- The analog shape and materials have been improved for added comfort and durability
- Easily removable and customizable shells allow you to change styles and buttons at will
- New Share button to give players the ability to share their best plays with their friends
- O-rings made of self-lubricating materials, whose analogues offer absolutely smooth movement
- Mute any headphones connected to your console by simply pressing the dedicated button
- Instant triggers that can be activated with a special selector that restores typical mouse-key feedback, to offer you faster actions than ever before (Instinct Pro only)
- High-performance handle, with a comfortable non-slip surface suitable for long gaming sessions (Instinct Pro only)
More Stories
Iki expansion includes a new set of armor, revealed by PlayStation – Nerd4.life
CoopVoce preview: Evo 100 comes for 8.90 € per month and Evo 30 for 6.90 € per month – MondoMobileWeb.it
Kena Mobile launches Kena Full option with 1000 minutes, 100 SMS and 70 GB for 6 euros per month – MondoMobileWeb.it