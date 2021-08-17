Iki expansion includes a new set of armor, revealed by PlayStation – Nerd4.life

expansion Ghost of Tsushima Dedicated to Iki Island and includes a New armor set: Play Station He showed it to us in a tweet, which you can see below.

According to the tweet, players of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (which includes the Iki expansion) will have to face eagle tribe In order to get the new “Sarugami” armor set. The design of this device, which we assume will have its own unique characteristics, was inspired by the guardians of the monkeys on the island of Iki.

Also counting Sarugami, in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut there will be a total No less than fifteen sets of armor. At the moment, it’s not clear if there will be other sets or pieces of equipment for the character within the expansion, but there will certainly be new activities and new animals to interact with.

Ghost of Tsushima The Director’s Cut will be available at PS4 and PS5 Starting August 20, 2021. Haptic feedback, full Japanese lip sync, adaptive trigger support, 3D audio, and faster load times will also be supported on PlayStation 5. We also know that the Isle of Iki expansion will continue as the first chapter of the base game.