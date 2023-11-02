November 2, 2023

Savello, final farewell: Thélios takes over the Longarone factory

Karen Hines November 2, 2023 2 min read

Thélios, a subsidiary of the LVMH Group, announces that it has completed the acquisition of the Longarone factory from the Safilo Group, and the entry of 247 workers into its workforce. The operation bore fruit, thanks to cooperation with the Crisis Unit of the Veneto Region, unions and workers.

Thélios will thus be able to expand the division dedicated to metal processing for the production of sunglasses and spectacles, promoting Italian craftsmanship and preserving the distinctive know-how of the Belluno region.

The acquisition of the Longaronese plant, adjacent to the Thélios Manufacturing plant, will then allow the creation of a campus where the two production plants will be closely linked in operational and industrial synergies. Once fully operational, Thélios will provide employment for 247 workers, who will be added to the more than 1,000 employees currently in the region.

“Thanks to this strategic operation for Thélios, Lvmh is strengthening its presence in Italy by continuing to support the ecosystem of companies that contribute to the success of the Group,” announced Tony Belloni, Managing Director of the Group.

In the same vein, Alessandro Zanardo, CEO of Thélios, said: “This agreement allows us to accommodate the critical stages of eyewear production, ensuring that we have full control over the quality of the products we manufacture for an increasing number of fashion houses, and confirms our firm desire to enhance the excellent know-how existing in The region through strategic investments. We have chosen to give life to projects more ambitious than those envisaged in our industrial plan and to increasingly be at the forefront of mineral processing. “I thank Regional Counselor Elena Donazan, the Crisis Unit of Veneto Lavoro, representatives of the trade unions and all parties involved for the continuous dialogue and frank discussion that allowed us to achieve this important result.”

Photography by Stephanie Rix

