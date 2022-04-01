April 1, 2022

Sarri e la crisi del calcio: "Sparate cavolate! Guardi la Serie A e ti chiedi: dove ca*** sono?"

Sarri and the Football Crisis: ‘Watch the bullshit! You watch the Premier League and ask yourself where the hell am I?’

Maurizio Sarri and Italian football. The Lazio coach spoke about that day at a press conference on the eve of the Sassuolo match

Maurizio Sarri and Italian football. And the Lazio coach spoke about that day in a press conference on the eve of the Sassuolo match and above all after Italy failed to qualify for the next World Cup: “The national teams are no longer a movement, 70% of Serie A players are foreigners, and 73% are in the Premier League. If he did, England would be European champions and world champions but that’s not the case. This week I heard some terrible bullshit but actually we are talking about tournaments, I made 35 shots on goal for 2 and came out…

Nobody talks about the most serious problems, if you look at the Bundesliga and the prime minister and then go to an Italian stadium, you say where are we? Nobody talks about structures, let alone fields, but when one sends players to play on bad ground, it’s like bringing in a surgeon to operate with a rusty scalpel. But if I say that, I command the one who complains.”

