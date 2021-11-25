Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, November 25

Portugal, the green corridor is back in public

Green lanes and masks are back in Portugal. The Lisbon government decided this evening to reintroduce the green passport requirement for public places such as restaurants, bars, hotels and gyms, but also for discos, major events and access to retirement homes. Masks are again mandatory in enclosed public spaces and passengers arriving from abroad at airports will have to test negative. The government stated that the website of the newspaper Diario de Notícias also expected a “containment communication week” between January 2 and 9, during which bars, discos, schools and kindergartens would be closed. Remote work will also be mandatory. The new pressure comes while in Portugal, despite the high vaccination rate, infections are back on the rise. Today, for the second day in a row, the threshold of 3 thousand new cases has been crossed, after yesterday the highest number of infections since the end of July reached. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has hailed the EMA green light of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old, calling it “good news.”