Why did Italy not even qualify for the 48-team World Cup | football | Top news | Sports and go

April 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Perché l

Why did Italy not even qualify for the 48-team World Cup

Mirabelle Hunt April 1, 2022 1 min read

next one Worldthat’s for 2026 inches United States of America, at Mexico and in Canada, It will be the first 48 teams, after the expansion decided on Infantino. President FIFA Expand the audience of participants in the hope of making everyone happy: the next step is to make World Every two years, but in this case the opposition is fierce. L ‘Europe, In four years, there will be not 13 representatives, but three more: there will be 16, in fact, standard-bearers old world in the world championship. to me‘ItaliaAfter losing two qualifying matches in a row, there are a few more chances to finally hit the target. It must be said, for the sake of truth, even in case world 2022 To 48 teams the Blues could have failed the mission. In fact, after being knocked out in the semi-finals against North Macedonia, blues music Mancini He remained among the first sixteen that then became, after further skimming in the finalists, thirteen (the last qualifiers still missing, the winner in the comparison between Wales And the winner Scotland and Ukraine). In short, it will not be enough to “repeat” the progress this year in the next qualifying rounds: we must necessarily do better.

