Two doubts for Spalletti, Gaspe saves Morel?

The Naples On stage in Bergamo, after the victories over Verona and Udinese, with the aim of overcoming perhaps the biggest hurdle in his Scudetto schedule. Not an easy task for Spalletti against Atalanta who, with their agonizing victory in Bologna, halted the results crisis and may have won another chance to try to get back into the race in fourth place (-8 from Juventus and one match to recover).

statistics

The antecedents of recent years have smiled on the Nerazzurri: Atalanta have won 4 of their last 6 league matches against Napoli, including the last two in a row and have not scored three consecutive victories against Napoli since 1998. In addition, Atalanta has scored goals. In 19 of the last 21 matches played against Napoli in Serie A. However, the moment is not the best for Gasp: after six consecutive victories between November and December, only 3 have been achieved in the last 12 matches. Napoli can boast of an impressive overseas performance: 34 points in 15 away matches, and they have only lost one away match so far (against Inter on November 21).

The latest in Atlanta

Gasperini without Tolui, Ilic and the former Duvan but restores Boga who must act alongside Malinovsky, in front of the Kompiners (in the replay with Pesina), allowing Morel to start on the bench after returning from the national team and representing the recovery card. In the middle are De Rhone and Froller with Hatebor (before Pezella) and Zappacosta on the sides while in defense there is no doubt about Djamsiti, Demiral and Palomino.

The latest in Naples

Spalletti, Don Osimene and Rahmani are excluded, as are Di Lorenzo, Meret, Unas and Betagna. Bring back Fabian Zielinski is preferred (in this case it would be 4-2-3-1) to be part of a trio with Lobotka and Anguissa during Politano and Insigne Larghi’s attack in support of Mertens. Another suspicion relates to the oath with Zanoli favoring Malikwait in the Coulibaly, Juan Jesus and Roy line. With Tuanzebe instead the defense will be at 3.

Atlanta – Naples – Sunday 3 April, 3.00 pm, Joyce Stadium

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Dgamsetti, Demiral, Palomino; Hatebor, de Ron; Froeller, Zappacosta; Cupminers. Malinowski, Buga. Gasperini flocks

suffrage: Koopmeiners-Pessina 55%-45%, Hateboer-Pezzella 55%-45%

Naples (4-3-3): Ospina; Zanoli, Coulibaly, Juan Jesus, Mario Roy; Lobotka, Anguise, Fabian; Politano, Mertens, Ensign. Spalletti flocks

suffrageZannulli Malcuit 51%-49%, Fabian-Zelensky 51%-49%

Rule: di Bello (Alasio – del Giovanni, IV: Massa. VAR: Aureliano, AVAR: Longo)

Live TV on DAZN and Live Radio on Kiss Kiss Italia / Napoli, live transcript with comprehensive before and after the match on Tuttonapoli.net