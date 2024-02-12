Sanremo, Angelina: “My father would be proud of me. I'm sorry about the Frankie Hi-Energy attack.” Amadeus was quoted. Al Rai: The TV broadcast will be reviewed

Amadeus asserts: You have to stop me
“Someone will remember that I said last May that this would be the last festival, but no one believed it. I really feel like I have to stop.” Amadeus closes the door once and for all on the hypothesis of the festival's sixth artistic direction, put forward by CEO Roberto Sergio, who will meet with him and Fiorello in two weeks. “I'm grateful that there is a desire to keep us going, but I feel that we have to stop and think On something else. “This does not mean that I will be a hermit, but I need to find other ideas, other challenges, other bets,” Amadeus added.
The voting system also reflects opinion
Regarding the method of voting for next year, “there will be thought and an attempt to understand in light of the large turnout for the popular vote, and the company will do that.” This was stated by the head of the press office of the band RAI, Fabrizio Cassinelli, during the closing conference of the Sanremo Festival. Amadeus joked: “Indeed, the first problem for the next technical director.”
Amadeus is emotional: “Thank you, it's a festival for everyone.”
“Thank you, thank you, that's enough or I'll be affected. I'm of a certain age,” Amadeus jokes with tears in his eyes to the applause of the Ariston Roof press room, which greeted him with a standing ovation at the start of the final press conference of his fifth festival as host and artistic director. “It's a festival for everyone. When you build something, when you think about it, you can't always share it with a group. I have always found confidence in my idea from all people. When, in the first year, I went out with Emma outside the Ariston Hotel for a walk to Colombo Square – says the host, recalling his first festival, of which Emma was one of the co-hosts – I never had anyone tell me no or cast doubts, I was supported by 100%: It was peak percentage.” “First, one of the technicians said to me, while arranging the wiring, ‘Thank you, for making us stay here and giving us a dream.’ Well, it’s not easy,” he adds with emotion.
Angelina Mango: “My dad would be proud”
“I am a very polite and nice person.
Angelina: “I'm so sorry about Frankie's hi nrg tweet.”
“I'm so sorry for this tweet, I didn't read it. Did Frankie High NRG write this? I'm sorry because I respect him so much,” said Angelina Mango, who during the festival's closing press conference responded to Frankie High Energy, who wrote on the “There are people who welcome me. And I realize that every time I see the audience's reaction when I'm on stage. For me, this is a victory, not a prize.”
Angelina Mango: “Sorry for the controversy.”
“Having lived this experience in a positive way, I didn't particularly follow the controversy and that part of the competition, also because I didn't experience it that way.” The festival's winner, Angelina Mango, said this at the press conference, commenting on the controversy surrounding the vote that accompanied her obtaining first place in the festival. “I didn't think much about the arrangement this week – added the daughter of Pino Mango and Laura Valiente – having said that, I am very happy that my colleagues have beautiful songs that we will listen to in the coming months.” Regarding the victory, she said: “I did not expect anything from what happened, I must be honest. I didn't believe it even when I was on the list of competitors, but I was able to experience everything calmly without being too affected by the pressure that I might have been exposed to when I opened social media.” Regarding the performance of “La Rondinè” dedicated to her father at the cover evening, the winner of the fourth festival said Seventy: “I tried to pay tribute in a respectful way. I wanted a memory to come out of me. The love I received from the audience was a great honor for me and my family.”
Israeli Ambassador: Ariston Theater was used to spread hatred
“I consider it shameful that the Sanremo Festival stage is being exploited to spread hatred and provocations in a superficial and irresponsible manner. In the October 7 massacre, among the 1,200 victims, there were more than 360 young men who were killed and raped during the Nova Music Festival. 40 of them were kidnapped and are still in the hands of terrorists: the Israeli ambassador to Italy Alon Bar wrote this on X. “The Sanremo Festival could have expressed solidarity with them. It is a shame that this did not happen.” Last night, Gali declared on stage: “Stop genocide.”
Gaulier: “Are you disappointed? No, because I brought Naples to the festival”
“I feel good, I had a good festival, I liked everything. Yesterday on stage it was me and Angelina, who are two kids, which is important. I'm happy, things couldn't have gone better,” said Guillier, second place at the 74th Sanremo Festival, commenting on his presence in the race after Angelina Mango. “Disappointed? “No, I brought the Neapolitan. I already won at the beginning of the festival because I achieved my goals.”
CEO Sergio: “I am very satisfied”
“I am very satisfied.” This is how RAI CEO Roberto Sergio spoke about the results of the 5th Sanremo Amadeus Festival. Regarding the sixth possible artistic direction, which the TV presenter is currently ruling out, Sergio said, welcoming the journalists present individually to the Ariston press room: “We will talk about it again in 15-20 days. Now let's let it settle…”
