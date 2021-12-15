Emirates News Agency – Mohammed bin Rashid launches the second season of the best winter in the world

Dubai, December 15, 2021 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today launched the second season of the Best Winter in the World campaign. This year’s edition was launched at a special event at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, and will expand on last year’s campaign and cover domestic and foreign tourism.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.H. Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi. Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, along with ministers and other officials from local tourism and federal agencies.

Open Call This year’s Best Winter in the World campaign is an open invitation to all citizens and residents, as well as visitors to the United Arab Emirates, to capture their best experiences, adventures and unforgettable moments in different parts of the country and share them on digital platforms. It is hoped that this content will inspire with photos and videos about tourism and entertainment experiences in the UAE, cultural events and fun adventures, highlighting not only the diversity of the country but also its safety and effective measures taken against COVID-19. The campaign also opens doors for influencers and celebrities from the country and the Arab region And the world to provide the most important tourist attractions to millions of followers.

An essential human element This year’s edition of the World’s Best Winter Campaign celebrates the human element on every visit to the UAE, which is central to its position as a desirable global tourist destination with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and is reflected in its values ​​of tolerance, inclusion and respect for every visitor from all backgrounds.

Domestic and International This year the Best Winter in the World campaign is expanding to target international visitors, showcasing the country’s top tourism and leisure destinations, nature, culture, heritage, history, architecture and landmarks. Tourist experience in each of the seven Emirates. The campaign is also accompanied by the provision of many exclusive promotions for the campaign by tourist establishments, hotels, shops and restaurants.

The tourism sector in the UAE in numbers: The UAE achieved tourist occupancy rates in hotels and tourist facilities of 64% between January and October 2021. The UAE outperformed the top 10 tourist destinations in the world such as the United States with an average of 58%, China (54%) and Great Britain (50% ), Turkey (49%), France (44%), Mexico (43%), Spain (40%), Italy (37%), Germany (33%), and Thailand (21%).

The global data website Statista predicts that the UAE will attract more than 31 million tourists annually by 2025 and that the travel and tourism sector will contribute 280.6 billion dirhams to the UAE’s GDP by 2025. 2028.

Unique Tourist Attractions The UAE’s unique tourism offering is characterized by a wide range of activities including eco-friendly and sustainable tourism, which allows visitors from all over the world the opportunity to visit nature reserves, oases, mountains, beaches and islands in the UAE. desert tourism, including safaris, sand boarding and oases in rolling sand dunes; beach tourism, including water sports and free-swimming options; and mountain tourism, including trekking, mountain biking, rock climbing, and kayaking.

Global goals The “Best Winter in the World” campaign brings together all tourism and promotional efforts and initiatives in the UAE, in coordination and integration with various institutions and competent authorities at the local and federal levels, to activate internal tourism throughout the country, in addition to external activities. Tourism to attract tourists from all over the world, especially from countries that suffer from severe winters. The campaign urges all entities and institutions operating in the tourism sector in the country to develop and provide a competitive, distinguished and diversified tourism product that meets the expectations and different interests of internal and external tourists.

Translated by: Hussein Abu Ela.

http://wam.ae/ar/details/1395303003402