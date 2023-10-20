Cyberpunk 2077: Patch 2.02 has been announced, which will make the game more stable

CD Projekt Red announced Patch 2.02 to Cyberpunk 2077, also valid for the Phantom Liberty expansion. He did not reveal the launch date, but spoke of an imminent deployment. We are talking about a Stability updateThat is, it will solve some remaining errors.
The Polish development studio was also involved The most important changes, such as rebalancing courier mission timers, or some issues with skill progression. However, most of the repairs will be related to different tasks.
one of Bugs The most disturbing issue resolved concerns the vulnerability of some cyberware at level 1 after installing patch 2.01. This issue could have already been addressed using a mod, but now there is an official solution.
Finally, it will be possible to mark some vehicles as Favorite In the vehicle recall list.
Download patch 2.02
as always, Steam and GOG The patch will be downloaded automatically as soon as it is available. The same will happen for other versions, on the relevant platforms.
In short, despite the arrival of 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 still needs some tweaks. CD Projekt Red has already revealed that the time for major updates is over, but at this point these updates are also good as they finish cleaning up the gaming experience from the numerous launch issues that occurred at the end of 2020.
