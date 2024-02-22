Dacia spring has been renewed (and much more)

It changes a lot – Just over two years after its debut, the 100% electric city car has appeared. Dacia spring (And Opening 373 cm) Deeply renewed. The bodywork has been revised, with almost all of the sheetmetal modified to give the car a sleeker look More bulky appearance, muscular. The front has become square, with the headlights and grille inserted into one thin element as on the Dacia Duster Cross (read from News). At the back, the new one stands out Fans With an internal “Y” shape (common to the latest Dacias) and joined by a black stripe. More impressive I am Bumper, in unpainted black plastic with an original graphic insert resembling a city map. there side It loses the rounded shape, of the sculpted shapes and the more pronounced tail parts (always of raw plastic) of the mudguards, which “envelop” the larger wheels: 15 inches instead of 14 inches (which remain available).

A leap in quality – There are also strong differences in the passenger compartment Dacia spring: It is less austere, more practical and also in this case inspired by the Dacia Duster Cross. The dashboard has been redesigned, with a square shape, with colored inserts (the color of the area around the air vents is optional) and a deep “large pocket” in front of the passenger (optional door to close). In the console, it is not released Multimedia system With a 10-inch screen (standard for the very rich trim level) and clear, intuitive graphics. There's no shortage of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with wireless connectivity. Below are the ergonomic physical buttons for on-board services, housed in a glossy black frame.

Also different Digital dashboard 7″ Size: Configurable and easy to read. The driving position has also been improved, finally thanks to the height-adjustable steering wheel. In the tunnel, the forward or reverse gear knob gives way to an elegant lever, and around it are some spacious storage compartments. Large pockets in the front doors, with a white interior color to identify their contents at a glance. They remain Spartan, but not narrow, that is Seats in the back: There are only two (Dacia Spring is a four-seater) without roof handles and door pockets. Among the options is the practical YouClip system (derived from the Duster): a series of hooks spread throughout the passenger compartment that allow you to install certain accessories, such as Storage traysLED flashlights and bag hangers.

The trunk is doubled – For a city car like Dacia spring The torso has good Ability: The house is talking about 308 litres, which grows to 1004 liters with the sofa folded, which is slightly more than the previous model (292/620 litres). There is also a 'tray' available on request to be installed under the front bonnet, in the free area above the engine: it can contain the battery charging cables.

Fino A 30 kW – Speaking of recharging, no Drums from Dacia spring It stays at 26.8 kWh (installed under the sofa) and promises up to 220 km of autonomy. It can be recharged using the socket located behind the mask in the front (which is convenient but vulnerable to shocks). In alternating current up to 7 kW is accepted. With the optional DC charger, you can reach 30 kW: in less than an hour you can go from 20% to 80% charge. The socket can too Giving up energy (up to 3 kW) for charging external users, e.g. an electric bicycle. The engine connected to the front wheels remains the same and is available with a power of 45 or 65 horsepower.

I'll see you later – Renewed Dacia spring It will be on pre-sale from Primavera 2024, with first deliveries during the summer. Two versions are planned (Expression and Extreme), both with driving aids in line with new European regulations, which make safety systems mandatory for new cars from July. These warnings include drowsiness, speed limits, automatic braking and lane keeping. the prices? The house had expected that they would leave Just under 20 thousand euros.