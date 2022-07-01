July 1, 2022

Russia, sick scientist arrested in hospital and taken to prison: "He is a spy for China"

Samson Paul July 1, 2022 1 min read

He flies. A Russian scientist, a cancer patient, was arrested in a hospital in Siberia and taken to a prison in Moscow on charges of spying for China. The site reports it Tayga.inforelaunched by Moscow time. Dmitry Kolker, 54, is the director of the Institute of Quantum Optics of Novosibirsk University, but now he is in serious condition: “They took a sick man to the hospital in a special hospital, he is practically dying and fed thanks to a tube connected to his veins,” his son Maxim Kolker denounced.

He said the father was accused of spying for China, an ally of Russia, where the scientist gave lectures on laser spectroscopy. Security forces searched the family’s home. The son, however, denied the accusations, noting that during the trip to China, the scientist was constantly accompanied by an agent of the FSB and was forbidden to speak English. Kolker was taken to Lefortovo Prison in Moscow to await trial, but his family members fear he will not escape arrest. According to the news agency taxThe Novosibirsk court ordered the preventive detention of the scientist until August 29. If convicted of high treason, he faces 20 years in prison.

