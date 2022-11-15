G20: Sunak, GB’s global reputation has suffered a huge blow – Last Hour

November 16, 2022

Samson Paul November 16, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – LONDON, November 15 – The UK’s international reputation has taken a “blow” this year after several changes in the leadership of the British government. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted this in an interview with the BBC on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The prime minister, who arrived in Downing Street after the failure of Liz Truss’ management of the national economy to succeed Boris Johnson, stressed that “mistakes have been made” and reiterated his determination to “correct”. For Sunak, the tax increases and cuts in public spending that arrived on Thursday with the fall budget package are essential to restoring the country’s economic stability. And the difficult decisions awaiting the British “will be taken with justice”, and “all will benefit from a reduction in debt levels”. The prime minister has also said that fighting inflation at record levels is his “number one challenge” and he is sticking with mortgages, which increased due to the consequences of the mini-maneuver in September that Truss wanted. (Dealing).

