'Royal' in time: What the conversation between King Charles and Prince Harry reveals

We know very well the problems they face English royalty, these last few weeks. With King Charles diagnosed and Kate Middleton undergoing surgery, many are wondering who will be chosen for the procedure? Official obligations From the court. Commitments that William alone cannot fulfill. Here the hypothesis of foreign assistance arises.

the Internal sources From the palace – all of which has not yet been confirmed – reveals that Principe Harry He could return to London and take on a “royal” but temporary role to help his father while he treated his illness. It is certainly an unusual choice and will cause some discontent at court, especially among William and Kate's supporters. However, as palace rumors suggest, it appears that there was indeed a conversation between Prince Harry and Camilla in the presence.

A closed meeting allowed the king and the former duke to discuss not only commitments and work, but also find a meeting point in their compound Marital status. In fact, the disagreements between Prince Harry and King Charles are in the “real” news, and Diana’s second son spoke about them at length in his scandalous book that arrived in bookstores last year. But the king's illness changed the cards on the table. This conversation would have helped us understand how to move and try to find the best solution for everyone. Inside sources say the King and Prince Harry will be different “Warm exchanges“Since the King was diagnosed with cancer.

It appears that the prince, deeply concerned about his father's health, decided to come to terms with himself and return to court to take up a temporary role in institutional obligations. In fact, the former duke is still in fifth place in the rankings Succession to the throneHe remains a member of the Council of State, although in his current position he should not be called upon to replace the King. However, in order to heal the rift, Harry would be willing to let go of the grudges.

This meeting was held at Clarence House, in the presence of the Queen, and a written (unofficial) document was also prepared about possible duties that Prince Harry could undertake should a decision be made to consider his assistance. Despite the resignation of Carlo's son from all… Noble positionsHe remains a member of the royal family, but is being considered for a role that could allow Harry to continue his life in Los Angeles and step in in London if necessary. In all this it appears that William was not consulted. But is he inclined to be his brother in court? And what role can Meghan play in all of this?