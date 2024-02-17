It's still midday, the truth about the beloved chef's farewell leaks out: “He wants to go to the show but they won't call him.”

It's always middaythe beloved chef is also off the show: “He wants to be on the show but they don't call him.”

Chat Infernal to say the least is touching up close Famous cooking program It was broadcast for several years on Rai 1, just before lunchtime. Obviously we're talking about It's always midday That you can always count on A very large number of viewersobviously including those in the first hour.

Introduction, let's talk about the divine Antonella Clerici, remains one of the most loved and appreciated by Italians of all ages. Many dream of it again Committed to management Sanremo Festival Years later, she also did it herself, and found… Great success By the public and professionals.

After all, music never stopped being a part of his career. It's no coincidence that he's at the top of the talent show the sound. After giving us intense feelings with Edition children Now she is ready to do it big Which, among other things, is much longer lasting. Here we will find the same judges Loredana Berti, Gigi D'Alessio and Clementino Beyond that No new entry Arisa.

Rosalba PepaThis is his real name in the registry office, he took the place where he was The rich and the poor Who were too busy to Sanremo, where he appeared among 30 singers competing. Tornado A It's always midday no AntonelinaAs he likes to be called by his fans as a sign of affection, he has a big problem to solve.

It's always middayEven the beloved chef was killed

It has now been known for about a month Chef Lorenzo Biagiarelli I'm no longer in the studio with her. This left a classic bitter taste in most people's mouths. Today, through a very popular video, shared on his widely followed official Instagram profile, Rafiq Selvagia Lucarelli He made it known He will not return to broadcasting at all.

So if anyone thought it was him Momentary absence He was wrong, and often was. The truth is, it seems he's not the only one who has He literally went into hiding Inside the famous cooking show. Some users have immediately emphasized this with a hint of bitterness I feel deeply sad.

“He wants to continue broadcasting but they are not calling him…”, Buzzi’s truth

The focus was on Chef Simone Pozzi Which, coincidentally, he talked about just a few days ago on Instagram Nostalgia for the program, shares some Amarcord-flavored footage from when he was in the studio. One then in the company Antonella A beautiful smile deserves a riot of heart palpitations.

Seemingly He will come back, and also in a hurry, to live intensely that experience that certainly gave him so much fame. However, as one user says, “ He wants to continue broadcasting but they are not contacting him…” However, in the meantime, he has not lost heart at all and continues to give many gifts to his fans Great recipes.