Rise the Ronin includes many options to save time while playing

Rise of the Ronin It will be available soon and the team has unveiled a whole series of features designed for it Don't waste the player's time.

For example, in Rise of the Ronin, we will be able to collect various weapons, equipment and objects, defined by a certain rarity. At some point, these things will overwhelm us and to avoid having to manually remove objects we don't need in Rise of the Ronin, there Option to break or sell items Very low rarity (we determined it).

Added to this is the fact that The videos we have already watched will not be repeated. If we fail a task and have to repeat it, automatic scenes will be skipped. Rise of the Ronin won't even ask you to press a button to skip cutscenes: we can set the game to make it fully automatic.

For those who like it Picture modethere's also good news: Rise of the Ronin lets you advance within a scene frame by frame, so if we press too early we can set the character animation directly in photo mode, without having to press the button on the perfect frame.