Big news for Google Drive but good news this time: What's about to change

The new feature introduced by Google makes the cloud service more organized and easier to use.

Among the many file management applications available on clouds, Google Drive It has always been distinguished by its ability to simplify work and daily life for millions of users. Today we are about to witness A great development in this servicewhich promises to continue improving aspects that still cause inconveniences in users' daily experience.

If you are one of those who have He spent hours searching for a missing document among hundreds of foldersOr if you want an easier solution to organizing your files on Google Drive, this new addition is exactly what you've been waiting for.

Managing and storing files on Google Drive will be incredibly easier

Until now, the user can Simply create folders and place files inside them. A practical process, but not without limitations, especially when it comes to which files must then be used in different contexts. The most common solution by far is to use shortcuts to duplicate access to files located in different folders.

Despite its usefulness, this technique has often proven laborious and not very intuitive. The innovation everyone is talking about today goes beyond this approach and presentation Unprecedented flexibility. In fact, Google will let you do that Assign one document to different categories Without having to create complex communication systems. The “Categories” function will allow the user to choose from 12 different categories, including “Car”, “Bank”, “Expenses”, “Home”, “Work” and many more.

Users will finally be able to organize files in a way that truly reflects their lives and work. Google Drive will include categories in the Home tab, Facilitate quick access To the files of each category separately. Adding a file to one or more categories will be very intuitive, thanksThe “Manage Categories” option can be accessed from the menu On every document.

Although the feature is still in development, available previews suggest seamless and intuitive integration. Google confirmed that this news will not be exclusive to Workspace users, but it will be Extended to everyone, including those with personal accounts.

Additionally, the Categories feature will be available not only on Android, but also on iOS and the web, ensuring a consistent and synchronized experience across all platforms. there The exact time Of release still Uncertainbut there's a lot of talk about the feature possibly debuting on iOS first.