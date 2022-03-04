Details about frame rate, resolution, ray tracing and graphics modes – Nerd4.life

With a long post on its official website, Rockstar Games revealed the features of the releases PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. to GTA 5as well as various Graphics modes Available on the latest generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Among the features of the next generation versions of GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S find 4K resolutionframes up to 60 fps, higher quality textures, HDR and ray tracing, plus reduced load times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features and more.

Other new graphics include increased population and traffic diversity, increased vegetation density, and improved lighting quality through shadows, water reflections and other elements. In addition, we’ve found improved anti-aliasing, motion blur, new highly detailed explosions and fires, and much more.

Players will also be able to choose between Three different graphics modesIt follows the ray of sincerity, performance and performance. Fidelity’s preset aims to achieve the best possible visual quality at 30fps with native 4K upscaling on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and 4K on Series S. Performance mode on the other hand offers smooth gameplay aimed at 60fps, with 4K Resolution Upgrade to PS5 and Xbox The Series X and 1080p are finally coming to the S Series.

GTA 5 on PS5 will also support haptic feedback and adaptive resistance stimuli DualSense, especially for weather effects, directional damage, surface effects, explosions, and more. Platform-specific features also include Tempest 3D support on PlayStation 5 and Spatial Sound on Xbox Series X | S.

GTA 5 will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S starting from March 15, 2022. Rockstar Games also detailed the migration of archives, the migration of the GTA Online profile to new releases and preload dates.